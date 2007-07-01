To verify the age and expiration date look for the date of manufacture and the expiration date on the child seat or contact the child seat manufacturer for more detailed information.

Child Seat Manufacturers

Baby Jogger, LLC

Make: BABY JOGGER

Models: CITY GO INFANT CAR SEAT, CITY MINI INFANT CAR SEAT, VUE LITE INFANT CAR SEAT

Production Dates: -

Noncompliance: Baby Jogger, LLC (Baby Jogger) is recalling certain City GO Infant Car Seats (models BJ64510 and BJ64529), City GO Base for infant car seat (models BJ80400 and BJ61500); City Mini Infant Car Seat/Stroller Travel Systems (model BJ72510); and Vue Lite Infant Car Seat/Stroller Travel Systems (models BJ70411, BJ70424, and BJ70431). The affected child seats have information on the labels, instruction manual and registration card that is either the wrong size, has an incorrect background color, or is in the incorrect order or is missing. As such, these seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: Missing information, undersized text, lack of capitalization and warnings in an incorrect order may affect the consumer's understanding on the proper use of the infant car seat, increasing the risk of injury to the child in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Baby Jogger will notify registered owners and will provide a free replacement infant car seat. The recall began on September 27, 2016. Owners may contact Baby Jogger toll-free at 1-800-241-1848.

NHTSA No.: 15C002000

Baby Trend, Inc.

Make: BABY TREND

Models: HYBRID LX 3-IN-1

Production Dates: -

Noncompliance: Baby Trend, Inc. (Baby Trend) is recalling certain Hybrid LX 3-in-1 Centennial booster seats, model number FB58181, manufactured on July 23, 2016, and Hybrid LX 3-in-1 Kiwi booster seats, model number FB48417, manufactured on July 14, 2016. The affected child seats have a center adjuster rivet that may pull through or break if the harness is being used with a child weighing more than 40 lbs. As such, these child seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: In the event of a crash, the child seat occupant is at an increased risk of injury.

Corrective Action: Baby Trend will notify owners and replace the child seat or provide a full refund. The recall began on February 13, 2017. Owners may contact Baby Trend customer service at 1-800-328-7363.

NHTSA No.: 16C008000

Make: BABY TREND

Models: TRENDZ FASTBACK

Production Dates: October 1, 2011 - July 31, 2013

Defect: Baby Trend, Inc. (Baby Trend) is recalling certain model year 2011 and 2012 TrendZ Fastback 3-in-1 child restraints, models FB60070 (Granite) and FB60408 (Jellybean), manufactured between October 2011 and July 2013. The defect involves difficulty in unlatching the harness buckle. In some cases, the buckle becomes stuck in a latched condition so that it cannot be opened by depressing the buckle's release button.

Consequence: It may be difficult to remove the child from the restraint, increasing the risk of injury in the event of an emergency in which a prompt exit from the vehicle is required.

Corrective Action: Baby Trend will notify registered owners and will provide replacement buckles when they become available. The recall began on April 25, 2014. Owners may contact Baby Trend at 1-800-328-7363 or visit their website at www.babytrend.com.

NHTSA No.: 14C002000

Britax Child Safety, Inc.

Make: BRITAX

Models: B-SAFE 35, B-SAFE 35 ELITE, B-SAFE 35 ELITE TRAVEL SY, B-SAFE 35 TRAVEL SYSTEM, BOB B-SAFE 35

Production Dates: November 1, 2015 - May 31, 2017

Defect: Britax Child Safety, Inc. (Britax) is recalling certain B-Safe 35, B-Safe 35 Travel Systems, B-Safe 35 Elite, B-Safe 35 Elite Travel Systems and BOB B-Safe rear-facing infant child safety seats, model numbers E1A183F, E1A185M, E1A185P, E1A186R, E1A203F, E1A205M, E1A205P, E1A206X, E1A206Z, E1A207E, E9LU65V, E9LU66X, E9LU66Z, E9LU67D, E9LU67E, EXA185M, S02063600, S02063700, S03803400, S03803500, S03803700, S03803800, S03803900, S04144400, S04144500, S04144600, S04145000, S04402800, S04884200, S04884300, S04975600, S04978900, S05260200, S06020300, S06020400, S06020500, S06020600, S06020700, S06020800, S06020900, S06147100, S921800, E1A215T, E1A215U, E1A216P, E1A221Q, E1A225C, E1A225U, E1A226L, E9LS51Q, E9LS56C, E9LS56L, E9LS57F, E9LS57G, E9LS57H, EXA216L, S01298600, S02063800, S02063900, S02064000, S04281200, S04281300, S04628500, S06018800, S06020000, S06020200, S923700, E9LT34A, E9LT34C, E9LT35X and EXLT34A. The affected child safety seats have a center tab on the chest clip marked "ABS" that may break.

Consequence: The broken tab may present a choking hazard to an infant in the car seat, increasing the risk of injury.

Corrective Action: Britax will notify owners and will provide a replacement chest clip marked "PC", free of charge. The recall began on June 21, 2017. Owners may contact Britax at 1-833-474-7016 or visit www.bsafe35clip.com.

NHTSA No.: 17C002000

Make: BRITAX

Models: B-SAFE 35 ELITE, B-SAFE 35 ELITE TRAVEL SY, B-SAFE 35 TRAVEL SYSTEM

Production Dates: October 1, 2014 - July 1, 2015

Defect: Britax Child Safety, Inc. (Britax) is recalling certain B-Safe 35 child seats, models E9LU65M, E9LU65P, E9LU63F, E9LU66R, E9LS63F and EXLU65M, B-Safe 35 Elite child seats, models E9LS55T, E9LS56P, E9LS55U, E9LS66C and E9LS65U, and B-Safe 35 Travel Systems, models S914900, S915400, S915200, S921900 and S01635200, manufactured October 1, 2014, to July 1, 2015. The affected child restraints have handles that may develop cracks in, under, and around, the carry handle grip. The cracks may lead to the handle fracturing and the seat falling while being carried.

Consequence: If the seat falls, there is an increased risk of injury to the infant in the child restraint.

Corrective Action: Britax will notify all registered owners, and will ship them a remedy kit that includes a carry handle reinforcing bracket, free of charge. The recall began on January 21, 2016. Owners may contact Britax customer service at 1-800-683-2045 or Britax.Recall@Britax.com. Please Note: This does not affect the safety performance of the seat when used in a motor vehicle. It is safe for consumers to continue to use their car seat when secured in a vehicle or on a stroller. The car seat should not be lifted or carried by the carry handle until the remedy kit has been installed.

NHTSA No.: 16C001000

Make: BRITAX

Models: ADVOCATE CLICKTIGHT, BOULEVARD CLICKTIGHT, MARATHON CLICKTIGHT

Production Dates: August 1, 2014 - July 29, 2015

Defect: Britax Child Safety, Inc. (Britax) is recalling certain Advocate ClickTight child seats, model numbers E9LT95Q, E9LT95Z, E9LT95N, and E1A025Q, Boulevard ClickTight child seats, model numbers E9LT86F, E1A135Q, E9LT86G, E9LT85Q, E9LT86A, E9LT86H, E9LT85S, E1A015Q, E1A016A, and E1A016H, and Marathon ClickTight child seats, model numbers E1A116L, E9LT76P, E9LT71Q, E9LT76N, E9LT76B, E9LT75R, E9LT76L, E1A006B, E1A005R and EXA116L, manufactured August 1, 2014, to July 29, 2015. The affected child seats have a red harness adjuster button that may stick in the down (harness release) position allowing the shoulder harness to loosen.

Consequence: If the harness loosens, the child may not be properly restrained, increasing their risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Britax will notify registered owners and send them a remedy kit that includes a lubricant to apply to the harness adjuster button, free of charge. The recall began on August 14, 2015. Owners may contact Britax customer service at 1-888-427-4829, option 3 or by visiting www.BritaxClickTightConvertibleRecall.com.

NHTSA No.: 15C003000

Make: BRITAX

Models: ADVOCATE 70 G3, BOULEVARD 70 G3, PAVILION 70 G3

Production Dates: June 11, 2012 - August 31, 2012

Defect: Britax is recalling certain convertible child restraints, models Boulevard 70 G3, Advocate 70 G3, and Pavilion 70 G3, Model Numbers: E9LJ91A, E9LJ91M, E9LJ91S, E9LJ92E, E9LJ93P, E9LJ93S, E9LK91A, E9LK31A, E9LK31Q, E9LK32D, E9LK32Z, E9LK33Q, E9LL11A, E9LL11Q, E9LL12D, E9LL12Z, E9LG81A, E9LG83N, E9LG83P, E9LG83X, E9LG83Y, E9LL21A, E9LL23P, E9LL23Y, manufactured from June 2012 through August 2012. These seats were manufactured with a softer chest pad material that may be bitten or chewed into pieces by a child using the seat.

Consequence: If the child bites off a piece of the softer pad, it could be a choking hazard, resulting in injury or death.

Corrective Action: Britax will provide owners with replacement HUGS pads that are made from a firmer material and instructions on how to replace the pads free of charge. To view a video on how to remove and replace the HUGS chest pads visit www.BritaxUSA.com/support/safety-notices and select the product from the menu on the right side. Owners may remove the HUGS pads and continue using the seat until replacement pads are received. The safety recall began on November 5, 2012. Owners may contact Britax Customer Service Department at 1-888-427-4829 with questions or to request replacement pads in the event their restraint is not already registered with Britax.

NHTSA No.: 12C004000

Make: BRITAX

Models: CHAPERONE E9L692J BLK/SIL, CHAPERONE E9L692K (RED), CHAPERONE E9L692L COWMOOF, CHAPERONE E9L692M GREEN

Production Dates: September 1, 2010 - April 30, 2011

Defect: BRITAX IS RECALLING CERTAIN CHAPERONE INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS PRODUCED FROM SEPTEMBER 1, 2010, THROUGH APRIL 30, 2011. THE HARNESS ADJUSTER CAN DETACH FROM THE SEAT SHELL.

Consequence: SHOULD THE HARNESS ADJUSTER DETACH FROM THE SEAT, THE CHILD MAY NOT BE PROPERLY RESTRAINED IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH, INCREASING THE RISK OF INJURY OR DEATH.

Corrective Action: BRITAX WILL NOTIFY OWNERS AND PROVIDE REPAIR KITS FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY RECALL AND MAILING OF THE KITS BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 7, 2012. ANY SEATS ON WHICH THE HARNESS ADJUSTER HAS DETACHED WILL BE REPLACED. OWNERS MAY CONTACT BRITAX AT 1-888-427-4829 OR VISIT WWW.CHAPERONERECALL.COM.

NHTSA No.: 12C001000

Make: BRITAX

Models: CHAPERONE 9L69P5 COWMOO, CHAPERONE E9L69N9 MOONSTO, CHAPERONE E9L69P2 RED MIL, CHAPERONE E9L69P3 SAVANNA

Production Dates: April 11, 2009 - May 31, 2010

Defect: BRITAX IS RECALLING CERTAIN BRITAX CHAPERON INFANT CAR SEATS MODEL E9L69N9 MOONSTONE, E9L69P2 RED MILL, E9L69P3 SAVANNAH, AND E9L69P5 COWMOOFLAGE, MANUFACTURED FROM APRIL 2009 THROUGH MAY 2010. THE CHEST CLIP WAS INCORRECTLY PRODUCED WHICH COULD RESULT IN A MORE BRITTLE CHEST CLIP THAN WAS INTENDED. AS A RESULT, THE CHEST CLIP WHICH POSITIONS THE HARNESS STRAPS ACROSS THE INFANT'S SHOULDERS MAY BREAK WHEN THE CHEST CLIP IS ENGAGED AS THE INFANT IS SECURED INTO THE INFANT CAR SEAT.

Consequence: THE SHARP EDGES OF THE BROKEN CHEST CLIP COULD CREATE A RISK OF A SKIN LACERATION AND THE FRACTURED COMPONENTS OF THE CHEST CLIP MAY PRESENT A SMALL PARTS/CHOKING HAZARD.

Corrective Action: BRITAX WILL MAIL TO CONSUMERS NOTICE AND REMEDY KITS THAT CONTAIN A REPLACEMENT CHEST CLIP AND INSTRUCTION SHEET. THE SAFETY CAMPAIGN BEGAN ON NOVEMBER 12, 2010. OWNERS MAY CONTACT BRITAX CUSTOMER SERVICE DEPARTMENT AT 1-888-427-4829.

NHTSA No.: 10C006000

Columbus Trading-Partners USA, Inc.

Make: CYBEX

Models: SOLUTION X-FIX

Production Dates: February 1, 2010 - February 28, 2010

Defect: CERTAIN CYBEX SOLUTION X-FIX MODEL BOOSTER SEATS MANUFACTURED DURING FEBRUARY 2010, WERE PRODUCED USING AN INCORRECT WARNING LABEL. THE DEFECT CONSISTS OF AN INCORRECT WARNING STATEMENT RELATED TO SECURING AN UNOCCUPIED BOOSTER SEAT. THIS STATEMENT IS INCONSISTENT WITH CYBEX RECOMMENDED PRACTICES - ALWAYS SECURE AN UNOCCUPIED BOOSTER WITH THE VEHICLE SEAT BELT. IF A CAREGIVER FOLLOWS THE WARNING AS WRITTEN, THERE IS AN INCREASED RISK THAT THE UNOCCUPIED BOOSTER SEAT COULD STRIKE A VEHICLE OCCUPANT AND CAUSE INJURY IN A SEVERE CRASH. THE INCORRECT WARNING STATEMENT APPEARS IN THE OWNER'S MANUAL AND ON THE HEADREST WARNING LABEL.

Consequence: IN A SHARP TURN, CRASH, OR SUDDEN STOP, AN UNSECURED BOOSTER SEAT CAN BE THROWN AROUND AND COULD INJURE VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.

Corrective Action: REGAL LAGER WILL NOTIFY CAREGIVERS AND PROVIDE A NEW LABEL TO BE AFFIXED OVER THE OLD LABEL AND OWNERS WILL ALSO RECEIVE A NEW OWNERS MANUAL FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON AUGUST 6, 2010. OWNERS MAY CONTACT REGAL LAGER TOLL-FREE AT 1-800-593-5522 BETWEEN 8:30 AM AND 5:30 PM EST.

NHTSA No.: 10C003000 [CYBEX Safety Recall No.: 2010-01]

Combi USA, Inc.

Make: COMBI

Models: 8220 (COCCORO)

Production Dates: January 1, 2009 - June 29, 2016

Noncompliance: Combi USA, Inc. (Combi) is recalling certain Coccoro Convertible Child Restraints, model number 8220, manufactured from January 1, 2009, to June 29, 2016. When the Coccoro car seat is installed in a forward facing position and only secured with the vehicle's lap belt, excessive force may be transmitted to the car seat occupant in the event of a crash, increasing their risk of injury. As such, these child seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: In the event of a crash, the seat occupant is at an increased risk of injury.

Corrective Action: Combi will notify owners, and provide them with a cover to be added to the bottom of the seat, free of charge. The recall began on July 29, 2016. Owners may contact Combi customer service at 1-888-232-3294, or by going to http://registration.combiusa.com/recall. Combi's number for this recall is 610. Note: This recall does not affect the use of the Coccoro child restraint when it is installed in a rearward-facing position.

NHTSA No.: 16C006000 [COMBI Safety Recall No.: 610]

Make: COMBI

Models: 8220 (COCCORO), 8815 (ZEUS TURN), 8836 (ZEUS 360)

Production Dates: September 3, 2010 - December 5, 2012

Noncompliance: Combi USA, Inc. (Combi) is recalling certain model 8220 (Coccoro) child restraints manufactured January 6, 2009, through December 5, 2012; model 8836 (Zeus 360) child restraints manufactured February 25, 2009, through May 24, 2012; and model 8815 (Zeus Turn) manufactured from July 15, 2007, through March 25, 2009. The harness webbing fails to meet minimum breaking strength requirements. Thus, these child seats fail to comply to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: In the event of a crash, a child may not be remain adequately secured, increasing the risk of injury.

Corrective Action: Combi will notify registered owners and provide free harness replacement kits along with repair instructions. The recall began during January 2014. Owners may contact Combi at 1-800-543-7734 or visit their website at www.combi-intl.com. The seats can continue to be used until the kits are made available.

NHTSA No.: 13C002000

Diono (formerly Sunshine Kids Juvenile)

Make: DIONO

Models: OLYMPIA, PACIFICA, RADIAN R100, RADIAN R120, RADIAN RXT, RAINIER

Production Dates: April 12, 2014 - March 31, 2015

Noncompliance: Diono is recalling certain Radian R100, Radian R120, Radian RXT, Olympia, Pacifica, and Rainier convertible and booster car seats. When the seat is installed in the forward facing position and secured to the car using the lap belt without also using the top tether, the seat may not adequately protect the child from injury in the event of a crash. As such, these child seats fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems." Only seats manufactured between November 25, 2013, and September 5, 2017, are affected by this recall campaign.

Consequence: If the seat is installed with only the lap belt, the child has an increased risk of a chest injury in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Diono will notify owners, and provide a free remedy kit with an updated instruction manual, an energy absorbing pad, as well as a new chest clip, free of charge. The recall began on November 22, 2017. Owners may contact Diono customer service at 1-855-215-4951.

NHTSA No.: 17C003000

Dorel Juvenile Group

Make: DJG

Models: IC123FSM (COMFY CARRY), IC124FSM (ONBOARD 35)

Production Dates: -

Noncompliance: DOREL JUVENILE GROUP (DJG) IS RECALLING CERTAIN INFANT CHILD RESTRAINTS, MODELS IC124FSM (ONBOARD 35) AND IC123FSM (COMFY CARRY), PRODUCED FROM MAY 2011 THROUGH APRIL 2012, WERE SOLD WITHOUT THE SEPARATE SEAT BASE THAT CONTAINS THE REQUIRED LATCH ATTACHMENT ASSEMBLY. WITHOUT THE LATCH ASSEMBLY, THESE UNITS FAIL TO CONFORM TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF FEDERAL MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY STANDARD NO. 213, "CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS."

Consequence: WITHOUT THE LATCH SYSTEM, THE SEAT MAY BE MORE DIFFICULT TO PROPERLY SECURE AND IN THE EVENT OF A VEHICLE CRASH, THE CHILD MAY NOT BE ADEQUATELY PROTECTED AND IS AT AN INCREASED RISK FOR INJURY.

Corrective Action: DJG WILL NOTIFY REGISTERED OWNERS AND DISTRIBUTORS. BASES WHICH INCLUDE LATCH SYSTEMS WILL BE PROVIDED AT NO COST TO ALL THOSE WHO VERIFY THEY HAVE THE AFFECTED UNITS. NON-REGISTERED OWNERS SHOULD CONTACT DJG AT 1-877-416-8111 OR BY EMAIL AT INFANTLATCHRECALL@DJGUSA.COM.

NHTSA No.: 12C002000

Make: EDDIE BAUER

Models: DELUXE 3-IN-1, ALPHA OMEGA ELITE, COMPLETE AIR LX, COMPLETE AIR SE

Production Dates: July 20, 2010 - May 18, 2011

Noncompliance: Dorel Juvenile Group (DJG) is recalling certain Safety 1st Complete Air LX (models CC050xxx), Safety 1st Complete Air SE (models CC051xxx), and Safety 1st Alpha Omega Elite (models 22187xxx , 22465xxx ,CC033xxx , and CC046xxx), and Eddie Bauer Deluxe 3 in 1 convertible (models 22790xxx , and CC046xxx) child restraint systems manufactured from July 20, 2010, through May 18, 2011. [Note: The 'xxx' at the end of each model number represents different color options that each seat could be.] The rear facing belt path installation arrows are incorrect and could be potentially construed as pointing toward the forward facing vehicle belt path location. Therefore, the affected seats fail to conform to the labeling requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: If the child seat is not installed properly, the child may be injured in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: DJG will notify registered owners and provide free label kits consisting of modified labels which will correct the potential inconsistent information and instructions as to the proper installation of the restraint, free of charge. Owners may call DJG toll-free at 1-877-675-2355 or visit http://www.djgusa.com/USA/eng/ and then click on the "Safety Notices" button at the top.

NHTSA No.: 11C002000

Make: DJG

Models: 22077, 22078, 22148, 22149, 22150, 22152, 22154, 22155, 22158, 22159, 22172, 22177, 22178, 22185, 22188, 22195, 22346, 22356, 22371, 22372, 22412, 22439, 22449, 22452, 22453, 22456, 22458, 22459, 22462, 22465, 22469, 22475, 22476, 22486, 22546, 22547, 22553, 22554, 22560, 22561, 22564, 22567, 22574, 22580, 22657, 22740, 22741, 22755, 22758, 22759, 22790, 22799, 22880, ALPHA OMEGA(17439), IC072

Production Dates: May 1, 2008 - April 30, 2009

Defect: DOREL JUVENILE GROUP (DJG) IS RECALLING CERTAIN INFANT, CONVERTIBLE, AND BOOSTER CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS WHICH WERE SOLD BOTH AS STAND ALONE SEATS OR PART OF A TRAVEL SYSTEM (WITH A STROLLER). THE HARNESS LOCKING AND RELEASE BUTTON DOES NOT ALWAYS RETURN TO ITS LOCKED POSITION. A BUTTON THAT IS NOT IN THE LOCKED POSITION CAN ALLOW THE HARNESS ADJUSTMENT STRAP TO SLIP BACK THROUGH THE ADJUSTER AS A CHILD MOVES AROUND IN THE SEAT AND RESULTS IN A LOOSE HARNESS. CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS INCLUDED IN THIS RECALL ARE CONVERTIBLE CHILD RESTRAINTS ALPHA OMEGA, ALPHA OMEGA ELITE, ENSPIRA, PRIORI, PROSPECT, AND VANTAGE; INFANT CHILD RESTRAINTS MICO AND ONBOARD. AFFECTED UNITS BEGIN WITH MODEL NUMBERS 22077, 22078, 22148, 22149, 22150, 22152, 22154, 22155, 22158, 22159, 22172, 22177, 22178, 22185, 22188, 22195, 22356, 22371, 22372, 22412, 22439, 22452, 22453, 22456, 22458, 22459, 22462, 22465, 22469, 22476, 22486, 22546, 22547, 22553, 22554, 22561, 22564, 22567, 22574, 22580, 22657, 22740, 22741, 22755, 22758, 22759, 22790, 22799, 22880, 22560, 22346, 17439, 22449, 22475, AND IC072, MANUFACTURED FROM MAY 1, 2008, THROUGH APRIL 30, 2009.

Consequence: IN THE EVENT OF A VEHICLE CRASH, THE CHILD MAY NOT BE ADEQUATELY PROTECTED AND IS AT AN INCREASED RISK FOR INJURY.

Corrective Action: REGISTERED OWNERS WILL RECEIVE A FREE REMEDY KIT CONSISTING OF A SMALL TUBE OF NON-TOXIC, FOOD-GRADE LUBRICANT TO BE APPLIED TO THE CENTER FRONT ADJUSTER (CFA) TO PREVENT STICKING AND ALLOW IT TO PROPERLY ENGAGE THE CFA STRAP. INSTRUCTION ON HOW TO APPLY THE LUBRICANT WILL BE PROVIDED, ALONG WITH A LABEL TO INDICATE THAT THE REPAIR HAS BEEN COMPLETED. NON-REGISTERED OWNERS SHOULD CONTACT DJG AT 1-866-623-3139 OR BY EMAIL AT HARNESSADJUSTMENT@DJGUSA.COM. CONSUMERS WILL NEED THE ENTIRE MODEL NUMBER ON THE CHILD RESTRAINT WHEN CONTACTING THE MANUFACTURER. OWNER NOTIFICATION BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 22, 2011.

NHTSA No.: 11C001000

Make: MAXI-COSI

Models: 22-371 HFL, 22-371 JUC, 22-371 LMD, 22-371 ORE, 22-371 PNG, 22-372 TTH, 22-515 BLK

Production Dates: February 18, 2008 - June 28, 2008

Defect: DOREL JUVENILE GROUP (DJG) IS RECALLING CERTAIN MAXI-COSI MICO INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS, MODELS 22-371 HFL, JUC, LMD, PNG, AND ORE; 22-372 TTH; AND MAXI-COSI MICO INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEM - BASE ONLY, MODEL 22-515 BLK, PRODUCED FROM FEBRUARY 18, 2008 THROUGH JUNE 28, 2008. INTERFERENCE BETWEEN THE MOUNTING BRACKET AND THE BASE CAUSED BY WARPING OF THE BASE OR INADEQUATE MATING BETWEEN THE SHELL AND THE BASE MOUNTING BRACKET CAN RESULT IN DIFFICULTY ATTACHING OR DETACHING THE SHELL FROM THE BASE.

Consequence: IF THE SHELL IS IMPROPERLY MOUNTED TO THE BASE, THE CHILD COULD BE INJURED IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH.

Corrective Action: DJG WILL NOTIFY ALL REGISTERED OWNERS AND WILL SEND A REMEDY KIT CONSISTING OF TWO BASE SPRINGS, A HEX WRENCH, AND INSTRUCTIONS FOR THE BASE SPRING REPLACEMENT. THE REPAIR KIT IS FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY CAMPAIGN BEGAN ON MARCH 5, 2010. OWNERS MAY CONTACT DJG AT 1-877-657-9546.

NHTSA No.: 10C001000

Make: DOREL

Models: 22-057 CLN (SAFETY 1ST), 22-057 DBY (SAFETY 1ST), 22-057 HRT (SAFETY 1ST), 22-057 LPH (SAFETY 1ST), 22-085 DWA (SAFETY 1ST), 22-085 LYN (SAFETY 1ST), 22-095 RBK (SAFETY 1ST), 22-300 CSF (COSCO), 22-300 FZN (COSCO), 22-300 JJV (COSCO), 22-300 OSF (COSCO), 22-300 THD (COSCO), 22-300 TWD (COSCO), 22-305 NAB (DISNEY), 22-305 PPH (DISNEY), 22-322 HRR (SAFETY 1ST), 22-322 KDL (SAFETY 1ST), 22-322 LXI (SAFETY 1ST), 22-322 MAI (SAFETY 1ST), 22-322 OLY (SAFETY 1ST), 22-322 PRS (SAFETY 1ST), 22-322 PTK (SAFETY 1ST), 22-325 COB (SAFETY 1ST), 22-325 PAC (SAFETY 1ST), 22-355 LBF (DISNEY), 22-355 PWK (DISNEY), 22-380 LGA (SAFETY 1ST), 22-380 MSA (SAFETY 1ST), 22-627 AWF (DISNEY), 22-627 CGT (EDDIE BAUER), 22-627 FRK (EDDIE BAUER), 22-627 KGS (EDDIE BAUER), 22-627 SNW (EDDIE BAUER), 22-627 WAV (SAFETY 1ST), 22-627 WPR (EDDIE BAUER), 22-655 BYTE (EDDIE BAUER)

Production Dates: January 6, 2008 - April 6, 2009

Defect: DOREL JUVENILE GROUP (DJG) IS RECALLING CERTAIN COSCO, DISNEY, SAFETY 1ST, AND EDDIE BAUER REAR-FACING INFANT CHILD RESTRAINTS, MODEL NOS. 22-057 CLN, 22-057 DBY, 22-057 HRT, 22-057 LPH, 22-085 DWA, 22-085 LYN, 22-095 RBK, 22-300 CSF, 22-300 FZN, 22-300 JJV, 22-300 OSF, 22-300 THD, 22-300 TWD, 22-305 NAB, 22-305 PPH, 22-322 HRR, 22-322 KDL, 22-322 LXI, 22-322 MAI, 22-322 PTK, 22-322 OLY, 22-322 PRS, 22-325 COB, 22-325 PAC, 22-355 LBF, 22-355 PWK, 22-380 LGA, 22-380 MSA, 22-627 AWF, 22-627 CGT, 22-627 FRK, 22-627 SNW, 22-627 WAV, 22-627 WPR, 22-627KGS, AND 22-655 BYTE, MANUFACTURED FROM JANUARY 6, 2008 THROUGH APRIL 6, 2009. THE HANDLE SCREWS USED TO CONNECT THE HANDLE TO THE SHELL CAN BACK OUT, AND IF NOT NOTICED BY THE CARE GIVER, LEAD TO FULL OR PARTIAL HANDLE DETACHMENT.

Consequence: IF THIS OCCURS, THE RESTRAINT CAN FALL, POSSIBLY RESULTING IN INJURY TO THE CHILD.

Corrective Action: DJG WILL PROVIDE OWNERS WITH A FREE REPAIR KIT. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON JANUARY 8, 2010. OWNERS MAY CONTACT DJG AT 1-866-762-3316.

NHTSA No.: 09C010000

Make: MAXI-COSI

Models: 22-371 (MICO), 22-372 (MICO), 22-515 (MICO)

Production Dates: July 1, 2007 - February 17, 2008

Defect: DOREL JUVENILE GROUP (DJG) IS RECALLING CERTAIN MAXI-COSI MICO INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS, MODELS 22-371 AND 22-372, AND MAXI-COSI MICO INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEM - BASE ONLY, MODEL 22-515, PRODUCED FROM JULY 2007 THROUGH FEBRUARY 17, 2008. INTERFERENCE BETWEEN THE MOUNTING BRACKET AND THE BASE CAUSED BY WARPING OF THE BASE OR INADEQUATE MATING BETWEEN THE SHELL AND THE BASE MOUNTING BRACKET CAN RESULT IN DIFFICULTY ATTACHING OR DETACHING THE SHELL FROM THE BASE.

Consequence: IF THE SHELL IS IMPROPERLY MOUNTED TO THE BASE, THE CHILD COULD BE INJURED IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH.

Corrective Action: DJG WILL NOTIFY ALL REGISTERED OWNERS AND WILL SEND A NEW MICO BASE TO OWNERS OF THE AFFECTED SEATS FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON JULY 24, 2009. OWNERS MAY CONTACT DJG AT 1-877-657-9546.

NHTSA No.: 09C005000

Evenflo Company, Inc.

Make: EVENFLO

Models: EVOLVE 3-IN-1 SEAT

Production Dates: -

Defect: Evenflo Company, Inc. (Evenflo) is recalling certain Evolve 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seats, model number 34411700 manufactured February 26, 2015, to February 9, 2016 and model number 34411741 manufactured May 27, 2015, to February 9, 2016. The affected seats have a button for adjusting the harness tightness. The child in the seat can access this button and loosen the harness without the caregiver's knowledge.

Consequence: If the child is able to loosen the harness, they may not be properly secured in the event of a crash, increasing their risk of injury.

Corrective Action: Evenflo will notify the registered owners, and will provide a remedy kit with a replacement harness adjustment button, free of charge. The recall began on September 28, 2016. Owners may contact Evenflo at www.evolve.evenflo.com or 1-800-233-5921.

NHTSA No.: 16C007000

Make: EVENFLO

Models: TRANSITIONS BOOSTER SEAT

Production Dates: December 18, 2014 - January 29, 2016

Defect: Evenflo Company, Inc. (Evenflo) is recalling certain Transitions 3-in-1 Combination Booster Seats, model numbers 34411686, 34411695, and 34411029, produced from December 18, 2014, through January 29, 2016. The central front adjuster (CFA) button that is used to loosen the seat's internal harness may be within the child's reach, allowing the child to activate the CFA and loosen the internal harness.

Consequence: If the internal harness is not tightened snugly around the child, the child would be at an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Evenflo will notify owners and provide a remedy kit that includes a newly-designed seat pad and CFA assembly, free of charge. Owners may contact Evenflo at www.transitions.evenflo.com or 1-800-233-5921. The recall began on March 14, 2016. Note: This safety issue only impacts the use of the seat in the forward-facing harnessed booster (22-65 lbs. and 28-50 in.) configuration.

NHTSA No.: 16C003000 [EVENFLO Safety Recall No.: Transitions CFA]

Make: EVENFLO

Models: EMBRACE 35

Production Dates: -

Defect: Evenflo Company, Inc. (Evenflo) is recalling certain Embrace 35 two-piece, rear-facing infant child restraints equipped with an AmSafe QT1 buckle. The affected model numbers include: 30711365 (Snugli brand), 31511040, 31511323, 31511400, 3151198, 3151953, 31521138, 46811205 (or 24502447), 46811237 (or 24502446), 48111200, 48111215, 48111215A, 48111218, 48111234, 48111235, 48111235A, 48111462, 48411391 (or 24502786), 48411391D (or 24502787), 48411392 (or 24502830), 48411504 (or 24507546), 48411504D (or 24507544), 52911307A, 52921040, 55311138 (or 24505003), 55311238 (or 24505000), and 55311292 (or 24505001) and were manufactured at various times from December 2011 through May 2013. Over time, use of the seat can make the harness buckle difficult to unlatch.

Consequence: A buckle that does not release easily, or possibly at all, may make it difficult to remove the child from the restraint, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a vehicle crash, fire, or other emergency, in which a prompt exit from the vehicle is required.

Corrective Action: Evenflo will notify registered owners and provide a remedy kit, including a replacement buckle and instructions for easy consumer removal of the AmSafe buckle and installation of the newly-designed replacement buckle. The recall began on November 3, 2014. Owners may contact Evenflo's toll-free number at 1-800-490-7591, or visit their website at www.embracebuckle.evenflo.com.

NHTSA No.: 14C006000

Make: EVENFLO

Models: CHASE, MAESTRO, MAESTRO PERFORMANCE, MOMENTUM 65, SECURE KID, SNUGLI ALL-IN-ONE, SNUGLI BOOSTER, SURERIDE DLX, SYMPHONY, TITAN 65

Production Dates: -

Defect: Evenflo Company, Inc. (Evenflo) is recalling certain convertible and harnessed child restraints, models Momentum 65 (including LX and DLX), Chase (including LX, DLX, and Select), Maestro (including Performance), Symphony (including 65, LX, 65 E3, and DLX), Snugli All-In-One, Snugli Booster, Titan 65, SureRide DLX, and Secure Kid (including LX, DLX, 100, 300, and 400). The affected seats have model number prefixes of 306, 308, 310, 329, 345, 346, 371 or 385. The defect involves difficulty in unlatching the harness buckle. In the convertible car seats and harnessed booster seats, the buckle may become stuck in a latched condition so that it cannot be opened by depressing the buckle's release button.

Consequence: It may be difficult to remove the child from the restraint, increasing the risk of injury in the event of an emergency in which a prompt exit from the vehicle is required.

Corrective Action: Evenflo notified registered owners in April 2014. The company will start providing replacement buckles along with installation instructions in April 2014. Owners may contact Evenflo at 1-800-490-7591 or online at www.buckle.evenflo.com. Note: For a complete list of the production dates of the affected seats, please click on "Associated Documents" and then "Defect Notice(Part 573)." Not all seats within the date ranges listed are included, so consumers should contact Evenflo at the number or website listed here with the seat's model and date of manufacture to confirm that their seat is included.

NHTSA No.: 14C003000

Make: EVENFLO

Models: BIG KID

Production Dates: -

Noncompliance: Certain Evenflo Big Kid Factory Select booster seats, Model Nos. 30911173AD, 3091967AD, 30911118AD, and 30911120D, shipped between August 6, 2012, and September 18, 2012, fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 213, "Child Restraint Systems." The subject seats were originally manufactured solely for purposes of retail display and not to be sold at retail. Therefore, the seats were packaged without the instruction manual or the required registration card. However, the seats were inadvertently shipped to Evenflo's institutional customers (i.e. hospitals, government agencies) to be given to families. None of the affected units were sold at retail stores.

Consequence: Without the instruction manual the seat may be used improperly. Should the owner not file a registration with the child seat manufacturer due to lack of information on how to do so, they may not be notified of a safety recall. Either condition puts the child at an increased risk of possible injury in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: The affected seats have a label stating: "DISPLAY ONLY  NOT INTENDED FOR SALE," located on the back of the booster seat headrest. Evenflo will mail owners who have received an affected Big Kid booster seat a remedy kit that includes a consumer registration card, an instruction manual, and an overlabel to cover the current label stating: "DISPLAY ONLY  NOT INTENDED FOR SALE." The remedy kit will be provided free of charge. Notification began on October 10, 2012. Owners may contact Evenflo at 1-800-233-5921 or at safety.evenflo.com..

NHTSA No.: 12C003000

Make: EVENFLO

Models: 310 (MAESTRO)

Production Dates: November 24, 2009 - April 10, 2010

Noncompliance: EVENFLO IS RECALLING CERTAIN MAESTRO CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS WITH MODEL NUMBERS BEGINNING WITH 310 AND BUILT FROM NOVEMBER 24, 2009, THROUGH APRIL 9, 2010. THESE SEATS FAIL TO CONFORM TO THE STRUCTURAL INTEGRITY REQUIREMENTS OF FEDERAL MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY STANDARD NO. 213, "CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS."

Consequence: IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH, A CRACK MAY FORM AT THE FRONT OF THE SEAT ADJACENT TO THE HARNESS ADJUSTER CAUSING THE CHILD NOT TO BE ADEQUATELY RESTRAINED, INCREASING THE RISK OF INJURY.

Corrective Action: EVENFLO WILL PROVIDE OWNERS AND CARE GIVERS A REINFORCEMENT PLATE ALONG WITH REPAIR INSTRUCTIONS FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON OCTOBER 15, 2010. OWNERS MAY CONTACT EVENFLO TOLL-FREE AT 1-800-233-5921.

NHTSA No.: 10C005000

Make: EVENFLO

Models: 360 (FIRST CHOICE)

Production Dates: January 16, 2009 - September 29, 2009

Noncompliance: CERTAIN EVENFLO FIRST CHOICE INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS, MODEL 3604098, MANUFACTURED BETWEEN JANUARY 16 AND SEPTEMBER 29, 2009, FAIL TO CONFORM TO THE LABELING REQUIREMENTS OF FEDERAL MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY STANDARD NO. 213, "CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS." A LABEL CONTAINING IMPORTANT INFORMATION WAS LEFT OFF THE SEAT.

Consequence: A LABEL WAS INADVERTENTLY LEFT OFF THIS PRODUCT THAT CONTAINS CERTAIN REQUIRED INFORMATION ABOUT CONTACTING EVENFLO TO REGISTER THE CAR SEAT IN CASE OF A RECALL, INFORMATION ABOUT CONTACTING THE NATIONAL HIGHWAY TRAFFIC SAFETY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECALL INFORMATION, AS WELL AS A STATEMENT CERTIFYING THAT THE CAR SEAT COMPLIES WITH THE SAFETY STANDARD AND IS CERTIFIED FOR USE IN AIRCRAFT.

Corrective Action: EVENFLO WILL MAIL THE REQUIRED LABELS ALONG WITH PLACEMENT INSTRUCTIONS TO REGISTERED OWNERS FREE OF CHARGE. THE SAFETY CAMPAIGN BEGAN ON NOVEMBER 20, 2009. OWNERS MAY CONTACT EVENFLO TOLL-FREE AT 1-800-233-5921 BETWEEN 8AM AND 5PM EST.

NHTSA No.: 09C009000

Graco Children's Products Inc.

Make: GRACO

Models: MY RIDE 65

Production Dates: May 20, 2014 - August 1, 2014

Noncompliance: Graco Children's Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain Graco My Ride 65 convertible child restraints, models 1871689, 1908152, 1813074, 1872691, 1853478, 1877535, 1813015, and 1794334. In the event of a crash, the child seat webbing may not adequately restrain the child. As such, these car seats fail to conform to Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: A child that is not adequately restrained in a crash has an increased risk of an injury.

Corrective Action: Graco will notify owners, and dealers will provide consumers with a replacement harness, free of charge. The recall began on July 7, 2017. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

NHTSA No.: 17C001000

Make: GRACO

Models: TURBOBOOSTER

Production Dates: -

Noncompliance: Graco Children's Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain Graco TurboBooster booster seats, models 1967886, 1963973, 1963974, 1963975, 1963976, and 1975173, manufactured between December 22, 2015, and April 5, 2016. The instructions for the booster seats are missing the information that the seats should be securely belted to the vehicle at all times, even if the seat is unoccupied. As such, these seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: In the event of a vehicle crash, an unoccupied and unsecured child restraint may strike other occupants and cause injury.

Corrective Action: Graco will notify registered owners and provide the missing printed instructions, free of charge. Non-registered owners can obtain the missing printed instructions by contacting Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109. The recall began on June 8, 2016.

NHTSA No.: 16C004000

Make: GRACO

Models: EXTEND2FIT CONVERTIBLE

Production Dates: November 27, 2015 - January 20, 2016

Noncompliance: Graco Children's Products, Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain Extend2Fit Convertible child seats manufactured November 27, 2015, to January 20, 2016. The affected child seats may have the recline label affixed at the wrong location, resulting in confusion about how to use the seat properly. As such, these child seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) No. 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: If the instructions are followed as shown, a rear-facing infant could be placed in an upright position and/or a forward-facing toddler could be placed in a recline position. Either scenario may increase the risk of injury to the child in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Graco will notify owners and provide a new corrected label with application instructions, free of charge. The recall began on March 22, 2016. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

NHTSA No.: 16C002000

Make: GRACO

Models: MILESTONE

Production Dates: July 9, 2015 - October 6, 2015

Noncompliance: Graco Children's Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain Milestone child seats, model numbers 1910130, 1923980, 1926538, and 1926539, for failing to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, "Child Restraint Systems." The affected child seat have labels that are missing the required phrase "Secure this child restraint with the vehicle's child restraint anchorage system (LATCH) if available or with a vehicle belt."

Consequence: An improperly secured child seat may increase the risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Graco will notify owners and provide them with new labels that contain all of the required information, free of charge. The recall began on October 21, 2016. Owners may contact Graco customer service at 1-800-345-4109.

NHTSA No.: 15C004000

Make: GRACO

Models: CLASSIC RIDE, COMFORTSPORT, READY RIDE

Production Dates: April 1, 2014 - November 30, 2014

Noncompliance: Graco Children's Products Inc. (Graco) is recalling certain ComfortSport child restraints, model numbers 1813040 and 1794333; Ready Ride child restraints, model numbers 1924520 and 1924519; and Classic Ride child restraints, model number 1812930. These seats were manufactured between March 1, 2014, and February 28, 2015. The affected convertible child restraints are missing a statement on the affixed label that informs of location of the instruction manual. Without the notice on the fixed label, these seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 213 "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: If the label does not inform the seat owner of the instruction manual's location, the owner may not be able to refer to it and may use the seat improperly, increasing the risk of injury to the child in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Graco will notify the registered owners and will mail them corrected labels to affix to the child restraints. The recall began on March 3, 2016. Owners may contact Graco at 1-800-345-4109.

NHTSA No.: 15C001000

Make: GRACO

Models: APRICA A30, SNUGRIDE, SNUGRIDE 30, SNUGRIDE 35, SNUGRIDE CLASSIC CONNECT, SNUGRIDE CLICK CONNECT 40

Production Dates: -

Defect: Graco Children's Products (Graco) is recalling certain rear-facing child restraints manufactured between July 2010 and May 2013, models SnugRide, SnugRide Classic Connect (including Classic Connect 30 and 35), SnugRide 30, SnugRide 35, SnugRide Click Connect 40, and Aprica A30. The defect involves difficulty in unlatching the harness buckle. In some cases, the buckle becomes stuck in a latched condition so that it cannot be opened by depressing the buckle's release button.

Consequence: It may be difficult to remove the child from the restraint, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a vehicle crash, fire, or other emergency, in which a prompt exit from the vehicle is required.

Corrective Action: Graco will replace the buckle with a new design, free of charge. The recall began on August 5, 2014. Owners may contact Graco at 1-877-766-7470 or online at www.gracobucklerecall@gracobaby.com, or at consumerservices@gracobaby.com. Note: In addition, Graco will conduct a consumer satisfaction campaign to cover infant child restraints manufactured with AmSafe QT3 and Signature buckles. Under this consumer satisfaction campaign, the company will provide a replacement buckle at no cost to any consumer upon their request for the useful life of the child restraint. To see if your model may be covered, or for additional information, call Graco at 1-877-766-7470, visit www.gracobucklerecall.com, or email consumerservices@gracobaby.com.

NHTSA No.: 14C004000

Make: GRACO

Models: ARGOS 70, ARGOS 70 ELITE, CLASSIC RIDE 50, COMFORT SPORT, COZY CLINE, MY RIDE 65, MY RIDE 65 W/SAFETY SURR0, MY RIDE 70, MY SIZE 70, NAUTILUS 3-IN-1, NAUTILUS ELITE, NAUTILUS PLUS, READY RIDE, SIZE 4 ME 70, SMART SEAT, SMART SEAT W/SAFETY SURRO, STEP 2

Production Dates: -

Defect: On February 7, 2014, Graco Children's Products, Inc. (Graco) informed NHTSA that it would be recalling model year 2009 through 2013 toddler and booster child restraints, models Cozy Cline, Comfort Sport, Classic Ride 50, My Ride 65, My Ride w/Safety Surround, My Ride 70, Size 4 Me 70, Smart Seat, Nautilus, Nautilus Elite, and Argos 70. On March 7, 2014, Graco informed NHTSA it would be including an additional 403,222 seats in this recall, including certain model year 2006 through 2014 Argos 70 Elite, Ready Ride, Step 2, My Ride 65 with Safety Surround, My Size 70, Head Wise 70 with Safety Surround, Nautilus 3-in-1, Nautilus Plus, and Smart Seat with Safety Surround. The defect involves difficulty in unlatching the harness buckle. In some cases, the buckle becomes stuck in a latched condition so that it cannot be opened by depressing the buckle's release button.

Consequence: It may be difficult to remove the child from the restraint, increasing the risk of injury in the event of a vehicle crash, fire, or other emergency, in which a prompt exit from the vehicle is required.

Corrective Action: Graco is offering to replace the buckle with a new design, free of charge. the recall began on February 14, 2014. Owners wil be offered the free replacement buckle. All other owners may contact Graco at 1-800-345-4109 (toll-free) or 1-330-869-7225, or online at www.consumerservices@gracobaby.com.

NHTSA No.: 14C001000

Harmony Juvenile Products

Make: HARMONY

Models: BIG BOOST DELUXE

Production Dates: November 1, 2015 - June 24, 2017

Noncompliance: Harmony Juvenile Products (Harmony) is recalling certain Harmony Big Boost Deluxe booster seats. In the event of a crash, the seat belt may cause excessive force to be applied to the restrained child's chest. As such, these booster seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: Excessive chest force can increase the risk of injury.

Corrective Action: The remedy for this recall is still under development. Interim notices informing owners of the safety risk were mailed August 21, 2018. Owners will receive a second notice when the remedy is developed. Owners may contact Harmony customer service at 1-877-306-1001.

NHTSA No.: 18C001000

Kiddy USA

Make: KIDDY

Models: KIDDY WORLD PLUS

Production Dates: July 2, 2012 - October 5, 2013

Noncompliance: Kiddy USA (Kiddy) is recalling certain World Plus combination forward facing child restraints that convert to a high back booster seat, model 51 100 WP, manufactured from July 2, 2012, through October 5, 2013. The buckle/tongue on the affected booster seats may only partially engage. As a result, the consumer may have a false impression that the buckle is fully latched when it is not. As such, these seats fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: A partially engaged buckle will not adequately restrain the child in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Corrective Action: Kiddy will notify registered owners and will reimburse owners the full purchase price of the car seat plus packaging costs. The recall began on June 15, 2016. Owners may contact Kiddy customer service at 1-855-92KIDDY (1-855-925-4339).

NHTSA No.: 16C005000

LERADO SUCCESS, INC

Make: MIAMODA

Models: VIVA, VIVA SUPREME

Production Dates: -

Defect: LERADO IS RECALLING CERTAIN MIA MODA INFANT CHILD RESTRAINTS AND BASES, MODELS VIVA AND VIVA SUPREME, MODEL NOS. 5000 (SEAT), 5001 (BASE), 5050 (SEAT), 5051 (BASE), 5070 (SEAT), 5071 (BASE), 5080 (SEAT), AND 5081 (BASE). THE HARNESS SPLITTER PLATE LOCATED ON THE REAR OF THE SEAT HAS SHARP EDGES WHICH CAN CUT THE HARNESS. ALSO, THE BASE COULD CRACK IN A CRASH.

Consequence: IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH, THE CHILD MAY NOT BE ADEQUATELY RESTRAINED, THEREBY INCREASING THE RISK OF INJURY.

Corrective Action: LERADO WILL NOTIFY REGISTERED OWNERS. PARENTS AND CAREGIVERS ARE BEING ADVISED TO STOP USING THE SEAT. A FULL REFUND WILL BE OFFERED. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON NOVEMBER 3, 2009. OWNERS MAY CONTACT LERADO TOLL-FREE AT 1-877-546-8437.

NHTSA No.: 09C006000

Orbit Baby, Inc.

Make: ORBIT

Models: G2 CAR SEATBASE ORB822000

Production Dates: -

Defect: Orbit Baby, Inc. (Orbit) is recalling certain G2 Car Seat Bases, Model No. ORB822000, manufactured from March 20, 2013, through July 20, 2013, with batch numbers A0840, A0860, or A0880. The StrongArm Knob component of the Orbit Baby G2 Car Seat Base intended to secure the seat's base, may become detached or spin.

Consequence: If the seat base is not properly secured, a child may be at an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash.

Corrective Action: Registered owners will be notified and Orbit will provide a free remedy kit along with repair instructions to them or any owner that notifies Orbit of the need for a kit. The recall began on November 22, 2013. Owners may contact Orbit Baby Customer Service at 1-877-672-2229.

NHTSA No.: 13C003000

PEG PEREGO USA, INC.

Make: PEG PEREGO

Models: PRIMO VIAGGO SIP 30/30

Production Dates: July 1, 2007 - March 14, 2008

Safety Improvement: THE PLASTIC ADJUSTMENT COVER ON CERTAIN PEG PEREGO PRIMO VIAGGO SIP 30/30 INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS MANUFACTURED BETWEEN JULY 1, 2007 AND MARCH 14, 2008, COULD HAVE AN EXPOSED MOLD FLASH WITH A SHARP EDGE. THE MODEL NUMBERS OF THE AFFECTED SEATS ARE PEG PEREGO IMUN00US32MD41KN41, IMUN00US35CR13BU13, IMUN00US35CR13PL46, IMUN00US35CR24BU24, IMUN00US35TL49KN53, IMUN00US35TL53KN46, IMUN00US61ST13IC53, IMUN00US61ST34IC53, AND IMUN00US61ST48IC53.

Consequence: THE SHARP EDGE OF THE FLASH COULD CAUSE CUTS, SCRATCHES, OR ABRASIONS ON THE FEET OR LEGS OF BARE-FOOTED INFANTS.

Corrective Action: PEG PEREGO WILL NOTIFY REGISTERED OWNERS AND PROVIDE A FREE REPAIR KIT. THIS SAFETY CAMPAIGN BEGAN DURING APRIL 2008. OWNERS MAY CONTACT PEG PEREGO TOLL-FREE AT 1-888-734-6030.

NHTSA No.: 09C001000

RECARO NORTH AMERICA, INC.

Make: RECARO

Models: COMO, SIGNO

Production Dates: November 1, 2007 - February 16, 2009

Defect: RECARO NORTH AMERICA, INC. IS RECALLING CERTAIN SIGNO AND COMO CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS MANUFACTURED FROM NOVEMBER 1, 2007 TO FEBRUARY 16, 2009. A MECHANICAL SPRING, LOCATED INSIDE THE LOCKING CAM, WAS MANUFACTURED OUTSIDE THE DIMENTIONAL REQUIREMENTS. THE CENTRAL FRONT ADJUSTER STRAP ON THOSE SEATS CONTAINING THE INCORRECTLY MANUFACTURED SPRING WILL SLIP WITHIN THE METAL ADJUSTER (A-LOCK) AND THIS PREVENTS THE HARNESS FROM BEING SECURELY TIGHTENED.

Consequence: IF THIS CONDITION EXISTED AND A VEHICLE CRASH OCCURRED, THE CHILD WOULD NOT BE PROPERLY SECURED IN THEIR CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEM AND MAY SUSTAIN INJURY.

Corrective Action: RECARO WILL NOTIFY OWNERS AND REPLACE ANY DEFECTIVE CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEM FREE OF CHARGE. THE RECALL BEGAN ON MARCH 12, 2009. OWNERS CAN CONTACT RECARO CUSTOMER SERVICE TOLL-FREE AT 1-888-473-2290.

NHTSA No.: 09C002000

Recaro Child Safety, LLC

Make: RECARO

Models: PERFORMANCE RIDE, PRORIDE

Production Dates: January 15, 2013 - June 9, 2015

Noncompliance: Recaro Child Safety, LLC (Recaro) is recalling certain ProRIDE child restraints, model number 332.01 in all colors (AK21, KAEC, KAEG, KK91, MC11, MJ15, QA56, QA9N, QQ11, QQ14, and QQ95), manufactured from April 9, 2010, through June 9, 2015, and Performance RIDE child restraints, model number 333.01 in all colors (CHIL, HABB, HAZE, JEBB, JETT, KNGT, MABB, MARI, MNGT, PLUM, PLBB, REBB, SLBB, REDD, ROBB, ROSE, SABB, SAPH, SLTE, VIBB, VIBE), manufactured from January 15, 2013, through June 9, 2015. In the event of a crash, the top tether anchorage may detach from the child restraint. As such, these restraints fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: If the top tether anchorage detaches from the child restraint, there is an increased risk of injury to the child or other vehicle occupants.

Corrective Action: Recaro will notify and send all registered owners a length of webbing with loops on both ends and instructions to further secure the child restraints. The retrofit kit will be provided free of charge. The recall began on September 16, 2015. Owners may contact Recaro customer service at 1-866-628-4750 or by email at recarorecall@m-s-s.com.

NHTSA No.: 14C005000

Make: RECARO

Models: PROSPORT

Production Dates: June 16, 2010 - January 31, 2013

Noncompliance: Recaro Child Safety LLC (Recaro) is recalling certain Recaro ProSport model 385 child restraints, manufactured from June 16, 2010, through January 31, 2013. When the affected child seats are installed with the LATCH lower anchors only (without the top tether), the child's head can move excessively, increasing the risk of injury. As such, these seats fail to conform to the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 213, "Child Restraint Systems."

Consequence: In the event of a crash, the child restraint could fail to protect the child from contacting interior surfaces of the vehicle, increasing the risk of injury.

Corrective Action: Recaro will notify registered owners and will provide, at no cost, a label to affix over the existing information label and a complete set of new instructions informing owners to discontinue use of the LATCH system when the weight of the child reaches 40 pounds. The campaign began on September 26, 2014. Owners may contact Recaro at 1-888-973-2276.

NHTSA No.: 13C001000

TEAM-TEX AMERICA, INC

Make: BABYRIDE

Models: 374199

Production Dates: -

Noncompliance: TEAM-TEX AMERICA, INC. IS RECALLING CERTAIN BABYRIDE INFANT CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS, MODEL 374199, MANUFACTURED ON DECEMBER 18, 2008. THE BELT ROUTING LABEL WITH THE "HORIZONTAL REFERENCE LINE" IS INCORRECTLY PLACED ON THE CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEM WHICH FAILS TO CONFORM TO FEDERAL MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY STANDARD NO. 213, "CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS."

Consequence: IMPROPER RECLINE OF THE CHILD RESTRAINT COULD RESULT IN INJURY TO THE CHILD IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH.

Corrective Action: TEAM-TEX WILL NOTIFY OWNERS AND MAIL LABELS ALONG WITH INSTRUCTIONS FOR PROPER PLACEMENT OF THE LABEL. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN ON APRIL 27, 2009. OWNERS MAY CONTACT TEAM-TEX AT 1-877-912-1313.

NHTSA No.: 09C003000

TRIPLE PLAY PRODUCTS, LLC

Make: TRIPLE PLAY

Models: 4002 (SIT-N-STROLL)

Production Dates: May 5, 2008 - May 5, 2008

Noncompliance: TRIPLE PLAY PRODUCTS, LLC IS RECALLING CERTAIN SIT'N'STROLL CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS, MODEL 4002, MANUFACTURED ON MAY 5, 2008. THE WEBBING USED IN THE CENTER ADJUSTER FOR THE HARNESS FAILS TO COMPLY WITH THE INITIAL BREAKING STRENGTH REQUIREMENTS OF FEDERAL MOTOR VEHICLE SAFETY STANDARD NO. 213, "CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS."

Consequence: IN THE EVENT OF A CRASH, THE CHILD MAY NOT BE PROPERLY RESTRAINED, POSSIBLY RESULTING IN INJURY TO THE CHILD.

Corrective Action: TRIPLE PLAY WILL NOTIFY OWNERS AND PROVIDE A FREE REPAIR KIT ALONG WITH INSTRUCTIONS TO REPLACE THE CENTER ADJUSTER WEBBING. THE SAFETY RECALL BEGAN JUNE 26, 2009. OWNERS MAY CONTACT TRIPLE PLAY CONSUMER INFORMATION LINE TOLL-FREE AT 1-800-829-1625.

NHTSA No.: 09C004000

Thorley Industries LLC d/b/a/ 4moms

Make: 4MOMS

Models: SELF INSTALLING CAR SEAT

Production Dates: July 18, 2016 - October 31, 2016

Defect: Thorley Industries LLC d/b/a 4moms (4moms) is recalling certain 4moms Self Installing Rear-facing Infant Car Seats, model number 1032, manufactured July 1, 2016, to October 31, 2016. Due to a tight rivet, the affected car seats have a coupling hook that may not properly engage around the coupling pin, preventing the infant carrier portion from securely attaching to the seat base.

Consequence: If the infant carrier does not properly attach to the base, the carrier can detach in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.

Corrective Action: 4moms will notify owners and will replace the infant carrier portion, free of charge. The recall began on January 10, 2017. Owners may contact 4moms at 4moms.com/recalls or by calling 1-888-614-6667.

NHTSA No.: 16C009000